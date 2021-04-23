Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $35.21

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $35.21 and last traded at $35.03, with a volume of 195973 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.97.

A number of analysts recently commented on CABGY shares. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Carlsberg A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a $0.481 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a boost from Carlsberg A/S’s previous annual dividend of $0.42. Carlsberg A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.34%.

About Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY)

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

