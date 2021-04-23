Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) Given Underweight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CUK. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt initiated coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

NYSE CUK traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,543. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Carnival Co. & has a 52 week low of $9.44 and a 52 week high of $25.76. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 2.30.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CUK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported ($2.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.92) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $34.00 million for the quarter. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 15.57% and a negative net margin of 73.40%.

In other Carnival Co. & news, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,536,188.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randall J. Weisenburger sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $2,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 754,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,751,637.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,946 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,212. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 39,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its stake in Carnival Co. & by 747.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,420,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,038,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781,494 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter worth $793,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 73.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,066,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

