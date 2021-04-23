Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Carriage Services had a net margin of 3.32% and a return on equity of 12.41%.

Shares of Carriage Services stock traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $37.69. 184,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 102,355. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $38.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.62 and a 200-day moving average of $31.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.85.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

In related news, VP Steven D. Metzger purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.50 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Also, CEO Melvin C. Payne sold 1,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $65,990.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,240,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,371,893.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 4,092 shares of company stock valued at $143,107 and have sold 4,377 shares valued at $159,097. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CSV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barrington Research upped their price target on Carriage Services from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Carriage Services

Carriage Services, Inc provides funeral and cemetery services, and merchandise in the United States. It operates through two segments, Funeral Home Operations and Cemetery Operations. The Funeral Home Operations segment engages in the provision of consultation, funeral home facilities for visitation and memorial services, and transportation services; removal and preparation of remains; and sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise.

