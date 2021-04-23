Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) Stock Price Up 11% on Earnings Beat

Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)’s stock price rose 11% during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $36.57 and last traded at $35.68. Approximately 22,037 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 6,243,678 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.15.

The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SAVA. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cassava Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JBF Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cassava Sciences by 582.0% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 27,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 23,280 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Cassava Sciences by 466.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Cassava Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at $92,000. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 4th quarter worth about $127,000. Institutional investors own 26.65% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.33 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.94.

About Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

