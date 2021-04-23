Castle Price Down 47% Over Last 7 Days (CSTL)

Castle (CURRENCY:CSTL) traded down 21.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 22nd. In the last seven days, Castle has traded down 47% against the US dollar. One Castle coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Castle has a total market cap of $14,604.43 and approximately $3.00 worth of Castle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $275.90 or 0.00535296 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00006030 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00027922 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,490.92 or 0.02892649 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000032 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000035 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded down 39% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Castle Profile

Castle is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 9th, 2017. Castle’s total supply is 21,757,074 coins. Castle’s official Twitter account is @Castle_CSTL . The official website for Castle is projectcastle.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Castle has built Axioms, a decentralized crypto platform where businesses can buy airdrop automation on the platform using its coins. The platform is accessible here: https://platform.axioms.app . Castle will provide a platform where every person who is launching a coin can decide the requirements for users to receive airdrops. Born from a community of crypto enthusiasts, the founders of castle seek to revolutionize the way airdrops are distributed at the click of finger button. “

Buying and Selling Castle

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Castle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Castle should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Castle using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

