CCUniverse (UVU) One Day Volume Tops $631.00

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. One CCUniverse coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. CCUniverse has a market cap of $24,906.74 and approximately $631.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CCUniverse has traded 67.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CCUniverse alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00006128 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00003936 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00013601 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0781 or 0.00000156 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000038 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001199 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CCUniverse Profile

CCUniverse is a coin. It launched on April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 999,660,283 coins. CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

CCUniverse Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CCUniverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CCUniverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CCUniverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.