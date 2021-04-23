Celanese (NYSE:CE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Celanese (NYSE:CE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Celanese had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 31.41%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Celanese updated its Q2 guidance to approx $4.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CE opened at $154.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.21. Celanese has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $159.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Get Celanese alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.54%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.55, for a total transaction of $100,162.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,221 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,864.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,598.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp raised their price target on Celanese from $158.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Celanese from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $152.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Celanese from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.79.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.