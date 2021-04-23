Celestica (TSE:CLS) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $10.22

Shares of Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$10.22 and traded as low as C$9.92. Celestica shares last traded at C$10.18, with a volume of 184,275 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$1.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.75, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.22.

Celestica (TSE:CLS) (NYSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported C$0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.87 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 1.2600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

