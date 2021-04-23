CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:CX) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.81.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CEMEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CEMEX in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of CEMEX from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of CEMEX from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

CX stock opened at $7.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.71. CEMEX has a 52 week low of $1.85 and a 52 week high of $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of -6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.38.

CEMEX (NYSE:CX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The construction company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. CEMEX had a negative net margin of 13.98% and a negative return on equity of 15.81%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that CEMEX will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CX. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC raised its holdings in CEMEX by 121,382.4% in the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 26,203,755 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,473,000 after buying an additional 26,182,185 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited increased its position in CEMEX by 1,386.0% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 17,072,567 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $88,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,923,682 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in CEMEX by 221.7% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 21,338,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $43,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,705,605 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in CEMEX by 350.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,563,291 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,932,000 after purchasing an additional 5,105,476 shares during the period. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in CEMEX during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,584,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

About CEMEX

CEMEX SAB de CV engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete, and aggregates. It operates though the following geographical segments: Mexico; United States; Europe; South, Central America and the Caribbean (SCA&C); Asia, Middle East and Africa (AMEA); and Others.

