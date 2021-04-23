Centamin (LON:CEY) Price Target Raised to GBX 131 at Berenberg Bank

Centamin (LON:CEY) had its target price raised by Berenberg Bank from GBX 126 ($1.65) to GBX 131 ($1.71) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. They currently have a buy rating on the mining company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.44) price objective on shares of Centamin in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 170.14 ($2.22).

CEY traded down GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 117.20 ($1.53). 6,494,117 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,736,813. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 106.62 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 119.42. The company has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08. Centamin has a one year low of GBX 100.10 ($1.31) and a one year high of GBX 233.30 ($3.05).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. Centamin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.25%.

In other news, insider James Rutherford acquired 50,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £52,000 ($67,938.33). Also, insider Martin Horgan acquired 25,000 shares of Centamin stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 104 ($1.36) per share, with a total value of £26,000 ($33,969.17).

Centamin Company Profile

Centamin plc engages in the exploration, mining, and development of precious metals in Egypt, Burkina Faso, CÃ´te d'Ivoire, Jersey, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company explores for gold ore deposits. Its principal asset is the Sukari Gold Mine project, which covers an area of approximately 160 square kilometers located in the Eastern Desert of Egypt.

