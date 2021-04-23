Central Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Central Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,236 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 701 shares during the period. United Rentals accounts for 1.8% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $10,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth about $187,334,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Rentals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,025,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,307,130 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $535,047,000 after buying an additional 446,646 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in United Rentals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,262,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 1,036.1% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 142,516 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,051,000 after buying an additional 129,972 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on URI shares. Argus increased their price objective on United Rentals from $195.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, April 16th. Vertical Research began coverage on United Rentals in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Rentals from $265.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Shares of NYSE:URI traded up $8.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $318.53. 13,901 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 780,922. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $100.22 and a fifty-two week high of $341.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $318.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $255.71.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $5.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 34.19%. United Rentals’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 6,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.99, for a total transaction of $1,738,448.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,199.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.37, for a total transaction of $531,914.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,934,048.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,571 shares of company stock worth $2,731,257 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

