Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.54 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,080 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $1,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 30,352,415 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,871,866,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940,777 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,285,445,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,502,725 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,043,751,000 after buying an additional 982,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,819,866 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $934,149,000 after buying an additional 783,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,860,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $459,076,000 after buying an additional 37,586 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, Director David H. Batchelder bought 6,250 shares of Lowe’s Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $159.48 per share, with a total value of $996,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LOW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lowe’s Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.29.

NYSE:LOW traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $200.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,035,996. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $94.82 and a twelve month high of $208.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.25. The company has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.37.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.54 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

