Central Bank & Trust Co. Has $5.73 Million Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 4.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,754 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $5,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 51.5% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 39.6% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 7,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the first quarter valued at about $225,000. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.7% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 64.0% in the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $840.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $735.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $805.95.

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $16.55 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $876.21. The stock had a trading volume of 13,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,707. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $747.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $756.18. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $492.00 and a 12 month high of $893.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.72 billion, a PE ratio of 97.91, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.89. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Also, SVP Jamie Samath sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $760.00, for a total transaction of $163,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,108 shares of company stock valued at $22,162,955 over the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

