Central Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 21,706 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock traded up $1.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $117.38. 101,918 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,336,610. The company has a market cap of $138.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 150.64, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $70.65 and a 52-week high of $118.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.95.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The coffee company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 3.95% and a negative return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $116.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.38.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total transaction of $16,727,004.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

