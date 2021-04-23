Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 12,719 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Central Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,719 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE NEE traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.34. 98,046 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,042,613. The firm has a market cap of $153.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.65 and a twelve month high of $87.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NEE shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 3,750 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,720. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 9,268 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $741,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,598,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893 in the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.