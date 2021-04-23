Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 265 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 9.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp raised Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $588.00 to $560.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $534.45.

TMO stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $487.77. 12,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,803,440. The firm has a market capitalization of $191.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $460.68 and a 200-day moving average of $474.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $7.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.55 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.42%.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

