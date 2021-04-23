Central Bank & Trust Co. Sells 60 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Central Bank & Trust Co. lessened its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Dollar General makes up approximately 1.3% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 111.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 133 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 76.9% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $214.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $250.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $213.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.50.

DG stock traded down $2.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $212.40. The stock had a trading volume of 22,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,625,679. The firm has a market cap of $50.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $198.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.71. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $172.66 and a 52-week high of $225.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This is a boost from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 18th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

