Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Announces Earnings Results

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15, Fidelity Earnings reports. Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 7.78%.

NASDAQ CVCY traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.34. 302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,657. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 12-month low of $11.23 and a 12-month high of $21.35. The firm has a market cap of $242.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 0.82.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.67%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Flautt sold 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $39,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,122.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 16.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; NOW and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; and non-interest bearing demand deposits.

