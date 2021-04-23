CFO4Life Group LLC Has $433,000 Stock Holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

CFO4Life Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 14.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,391 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 60.0% during the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.30.

MO stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 113,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,078,177. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.02 and a twelve month high of $52.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 129.17, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.31%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.