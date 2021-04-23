CFO4Life Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,319 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 127 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $604,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,810,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,167,790,000 after acquiring an additional 483,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 34.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,266,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $817,401,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,632 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Progressive during the 4th quarter worth about $606,960,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,168,316 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $511,043,000 after acquiring an additional 109,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in The Progressive by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,674,237 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $462,190,000 after acquiring an additional 68,497 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

Shares of PGR stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $100.06. The company had a trading volume of 7,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,413. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $94.23 and a 200-day moving average of $93.25. The company has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $71.25 and a 12-month high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 6th. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.95%.

In other The Progressive news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.90, for a total transaction of $119,203.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,564 shares in the company, valued at $3,122,887.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares in the company, valued at $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,594 shares of company stock worth $1,418,589 over the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on The Progressive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. Edward Jones raised The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Raymond James lowered The Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on The Progressive from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

See Also: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.