CFO4Life Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 30.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,076 shares during the quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IUSB. Insight Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,573,000. Successful Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,545,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 242,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after acquiring an additional 8,021 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $501,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 91.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSB traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $53.14. 4,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,410,654. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.92. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $52.48 and a 12-month high of $55.19.

