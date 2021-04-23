CFO4Life Group LLC Makes New Investment in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 10,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 110.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 346,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,345,000 after buying an additional 181,785 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 130.2% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 218,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after purchasing an additional 123,626 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,448,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,053,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 146,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after purchasing an additional 33,976 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF stock traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $35.32. The stock had a trading volume of 179,261 shares. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a twelve month low of $25.59 and a twelve month high of $30.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.53 and its 200 day moving average is $32.81.

