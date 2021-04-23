CFO4Life Group LLC Purchases Shares of 35,464 Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 35,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,942,000. Alteryx accounts for about 0.7% of CFO4Life Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Alteryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Alteryx by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on AYX shares. Loop Capital lowered their target price on Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen lowered their target price on Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.85.

In other Alteryx news, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total transaction of $55,692.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total value of $607,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 92,671 shares of company stock valued at $9,746,173 in the last three months. Insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alteryx stock traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.74. 9,303 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,592,263. The business has a 50-day moving average of $84.47 and a 200 day moving average of $113.18. Alteryx, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of -313.11, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

