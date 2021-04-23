CGI (NYSE:GIB) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CGI provides the full range of IT services including consulting, systems integration and the management of business and IT functions. The company’s primary focus is large scale systems integration and outsourcing contracts. “

Get CGI alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on CGI from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. CIBC increased their price target on CGI from $91.50 to $105.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Edward Jones upgraded CGI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins reiterated a buy rating on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on CGI from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CGI currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.95.

Shares of NYSE GIB opened at $85.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.03. CGI has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $87.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.41.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. CGI had a return on equity of 18.58% and a net margin of 9.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CGI will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,798,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,998 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CGI by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,880,527 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,370,000 after purchasing an additional 83,430 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in CGI by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,736,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $216,466,000 after acquiring an additional 439,388 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in CGI by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,642,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $209,048,000 after acquiring an additional 241,151 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CGI during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000,000. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CGI Company Profile

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

See Also: What is the Book Value of a Share?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CGI (GIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.