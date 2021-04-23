Chad L. Williams Sells 6,330 Shares of QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) Stock

QTS Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:QTS) CEO Chad L. Williams sold 6,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $424,616.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,208,847.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE QTS traded down $0.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $66.49. 720,184 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 623,794. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average is $62.68. QTS Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.91 and a fifty-two week high of $72.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Get QTS Realty Trust alerts:

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.88). QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 1.83%. On average, analysts predict that QTS Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 18th. This is a positive change from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.05%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,847 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the last quarter.

QTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of QTS Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.94.

About QTS Realty Trust

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 7 million square feet of owned data center space throughout primarily North America and Europe. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

Featured Story: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for QTS Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QTS Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.