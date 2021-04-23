Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Raymond James

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Raymond James in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$7.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of C$6.50. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 8.53% from the stock’s current price. Raymond James also issued estimates for Champion Iron’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

CIA has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Laurentian lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$6.40 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Champion Iron from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get Champion Iron alerts:

Champion Iron stock opened at C$6.45 on Wednesday. Champion Iron has a 1 year low of C$1.62 and a 1 year high of C$6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.73, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.17. The firm has a market cap of C$3.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.72.

Champion Iron (TSE:CIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$329.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$329.80 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Champion Iron will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Champion Iron

Champion Iron Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of iron ore deposits in North-Eastern Quebec. Its flagship project include the Bloom Lake mine, which consists of BM877 mining lease covering an area of 6,857.63 ha and 53 mining claims comprising an area of approximately 2,458.29 ha located in Quebec, Canada; and the Consolidated Fire Lake North project that includes the Fire Lake North, Don Lake, Bellechasse, and Oil Can deposits situated in northeastern Quebec.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Iron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Iron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.