Charles F. Kessler Sells 164,908 Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Stock

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $36.81 on Friday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $37.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.98 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.39.

Get American Eagle Outfitters alerts:

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AEO. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth $140,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter worth $198,000.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AEO shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.35.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

Read More: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for American Eagle Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Eagle Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.