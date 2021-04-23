Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 120,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amalgamated Financial were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Amalgamated Financial by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd acquired a new stake in Amalgamated Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 1,003.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 8,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAL opened at $16.26 on Friday. Amalgamated Financial Corp. has a one year low of $8.32 and a one year high of $20.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $505.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amalgamated Financial Corp. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.48%.

In other Amalgamated Financial news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of Amalgamated Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $17.50 target price (down from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a report on Monday, March 29th. Raymond James upped their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

Amalgamated Financial Company Profile

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

