Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,052 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 8,599 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Affimed worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Affimed by 160.0% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Affimed in the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Affimed during the third quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Affimed by 111.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,743 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 9,867 shares during the last quarter. 52.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Affimed alerts:

AFMD stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. Affimed has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $10.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -17.66 and a beta of 2.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.

Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.15). Affimed had a negative return on equity of 99.24% and a negative net margin of 172.01%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Affimed will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on AFMD shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Affimed from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Affimed from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Affimed in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.33.

Affimed Profile

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States, Europe, and Germany. Its lead product candidate is AFM13, a natural killer cell (NK-cell) TandAb, which has completed Phase 2a clinical study of relapsed CD30-positive lymphoma and Phase 1b clinical study of anti-PD-1 antibody Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in patients with relapsed Hodgkin lymphoma.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Affimed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affimed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.