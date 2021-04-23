Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $1.82 Million Holdings in Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Landec Co. (NASDAQ:LNDC) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,413 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Landec were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNDC. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Landec by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,071,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,624,000 after buying an additional 615,069 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Landec by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,091,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,688,000 after purchasing an additional 151,075 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Landec by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 203,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 92,699 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Landec by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 366,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 35,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in Landec during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Timothy P. Burgess acquired 5,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.99 per share, with a total value of $50,399.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Albert D. Bolles acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.61 per share, with a total value of $95,490.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,062.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 116,560 shares of company stock worth $1,201,570. 11.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LNDC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet cut Landec from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on shares of Landec from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Landec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Landec from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Landec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.75.

Shares of Landec stock opened at $11.31 on Friday. Landec Co. has a 52-week low of $7.48 and a 52-week high of $12.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $331.76 million, a PE ratio of -6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.77.

Landec (NASDAQ:LNDC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.11). Landec had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 0.04%. Analysts predict that Landec Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Landec

Landec Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells differentiated health and wellness products for food and biomaterials markets. It operates through Curation Foods and Lifecore segments. The Curation Foods segment engages in processing, marketing, and selling of vegetable-based salads, and fresh-cut and whole vegetable products primarily under the Eat Smart brand, O branded olive oils and wine vinegars, and Yucatan and Cabo Fresh guacamole and avocado food products, as well as various private labels.

