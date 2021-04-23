Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,593 Shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Casa Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASA) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 217,279 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of Casa Systems worth $1,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CASA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Casa Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Casa Systems by 159.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 136,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 83,713 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casa Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Casa Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $82,000. 68.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CASA opened at $8.83 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.17 and its 200 day moving average is $7.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05. The company has a market cap of $748.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.43 and a beta of 1.20. Casa Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $13.15.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.21 million. Casa Systems had a negative net margin of 6.24% and a positive return on equity of 11.73%. As a group, analysts predict that Casa Systems, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Casa Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Casa Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Casa Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Casa Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Casa Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

In related news, SVP Lucy Xie sold 41,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $416,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,108,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,082,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 166,664 shares of company stock worth $1,777,472. Insiders own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

Casa Systems, Inc, a communications technology company, provides solutions for next-generation centralized, distributed, and virtualized architectures for cable broadband, fixed-line broadband, and wireless networks in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

