Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 3,372 Shares of Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 254,424 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,372 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Carrols Restaurant Group were worth $1,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 411.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $406,000 after buying an additional 48,812 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter worth $184,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 318.2% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 47,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 35,971 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,436,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 4th quarter worth about $851,000. 49.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Matthew Terker Perelman bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.60 per share, for a total transaction of $495,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 181,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,196,738.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 22.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TAST stock opened at $5.65 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.39. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.80 and a 52 week high of $8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.35 million, a PE ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 2.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $7.50 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.57.

Carrols Restaurant Group Profile

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King franchisee. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 1,009 Burger King restaurants located in 23 Northeastern, Midwestern, Southcentral, and Southeastern states; and 65 Popeyes restaurants in seven Southeastern states.

