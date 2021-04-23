Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chemung Financial had a return on equity of 9.54% and a net margin of 21.06%.

Shares of CHMG traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $42.81. 479 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $45.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.67.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Chemung Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Chemung Financial news, Director David M. Buicko purchased 893 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.75 per share, with a total value of $30,138.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,837.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 19.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chemung Financial Company Profile

Chemung Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company that provides a range of banking, financing, fiduciary, and other financial services. The company provides demand, savings, and time deposits; non-interest and interest-bearing checking accounts; and insured money market accounts.

