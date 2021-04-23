CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Cut to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CHFS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.22. The stock had a trading volume of 118,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,151. The company has a market capitalization of $31.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.73. CHF Solutions has a 1 year low of $4.86 and a 1 year high of $37.50.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.34. CHF Solutions had a negative net margin of 254.26% and a negative return on equity of 173.61%. Equities analysts forecast that CHF Solutions will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in CHF Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.53% of CHF Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

CHF Solutions Company Profile

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

