CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.41% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “CHF Solutions, Inc. is a medical device company which focused on commercializing the Aquadex FlexFlow (R) System. Its commercial product Aquadex system, is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization. CHF Solutions Inc., formerly known as Sunshine Heart Inc., is headquartered in Minneapolis. “

Get CHF Solutions alerts:

Shares of CHFS opened at $5.07 on Wednesday. CHF Solutions has a 52-week low of $4.86 and a 52-week high of $37.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day moving average is $6.73. The firm has a market cap of $30.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.55.

CHF Solutions (NASDAQ:CHFS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.91) by $0.34. CHF Solutions had a negative return on equity of 173.61% and a negative net margin of 254.26%. On average, equities analysts expect that CHF Solutions will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CHF Solutions stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CHF Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHFS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 14,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.53% of CHF Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

About CHF Solutions

CHF Solutions, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing devices used in ultrafiltration therapy. The company's commercial product is the Aquadex FlexFlow System, which is indicated for temporary ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy, and extended ultrafiltration treatment of patients with fluid overload who have failed diuretic therapy and require hospitalization.

Featured Story: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CHF Solutions (CHFS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CHF Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHF Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.