Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Price Target Increased to $1,725.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) had its target price upped by Evercore ISI from $1,650.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CMG. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,415.00 to $1,460.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,500.00 to $1,575.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,344.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,550.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $1,652.06.

NYSE:CMG traded down $7.60 on Thursday, reaching $1,472.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,246. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 1-year low of $856.50 and a 1-year high of $1,579.52. The firm has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a PE ratio of 177.03, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,457.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,393.49.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The restaurant operator reported $5.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company’s revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 4,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,311.22, for a total value of $6,237,473.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,685,033.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,335 shares of company stock worth $28,243,141. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMG. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $18,976,000 after buying an additional 721 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $4,952,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Jupiter Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the third quarter worth approximately $1,107,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

