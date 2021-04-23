Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG (OTCMKTS:LDSVF) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

OTCMKTS:LDSVF traded up $145.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9,300.00. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 97. Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli has a 1-year low of $7,668.33 and a 1-year high of $9,880.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8,991.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $8,898.60.

Chocoladefabriken Lindt & SprÃ¼ngli AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of chocolate products worldwide. The company sells its products under the Lindt, Ghirardelli, Russell Stover, Whitman's, Pangburn's, Caffarel, Hofbauer, and KÃ¼fferle brands. It serves customers through a network of distributors, as well as through its approximately 500 shops.

