Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) Receives $13.80 Consensus PT from Analysts

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:PPRQF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.80.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Friday.

Shares of OTCMKTS PPRQF traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.30. 625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,261. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.25. Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $8.45 and a 12 month high of $11.33.

Choice Properties, Canada's preeminent diversified real estate investment trust, is the owner, manager and developer of a high-quality portfolio comprising 725 properties totaling 66.1 million square feet of gross leasable area. Choice Properties owns a portfolio comprised of retail properties predominantly leased to necessity-based tenants; industrial, office and residential assets concentrated in attractive markets; and offers an impressive and substantial development pipeline.

