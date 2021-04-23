ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) will announce ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the highest is ($0.09). ChromaDex also reported earnings of ($0.09) per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full-year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.25). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.13. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 39.86% and a negative return on equity of 100.14%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CDXC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on shares of ChromaDex from $7.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CDXC traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 656,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,214,605. ChromaDex has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $23.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $526.05 million, a P/E ratio of -20.74 and a beta of 1.49.

In other news, Director Stephen A. Block sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.17, for a total transaction of $263,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $647,529.39. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 12.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChromaDex by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,896,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 92,329 shares in the last quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Uniplan Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,083,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,198,000 after purchasing an additional 179,701 shares during the period. Sycale Advisors NY LLC boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 714,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,429,000 after acquiring an additional 142,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ChromaDex by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 638,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 171,900 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ChromaDex by 189.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 235,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 153,819 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

ChromaDex Company Profile

ChromaDex Corporation operates as a bioscience company focusing on healthy aging. The company operates through three segments: Consumer products; Ingredients; and Analytical Reference Standards and Services. It researches on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+); provides finished dietary supplement products that contain its proprietary ingredients directly to consumers, as well as to distributors; and develops and commercializes proprietary-based ingredient technologies and supplies these ingredients as raw materials to the manufacturers of consumer products.

