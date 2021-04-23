CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) Sees Large Volume Increase

CI Financial Corp (NYSE:CIXX) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,455 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 61,810 shares.The stock last traded at $15.45 and had previously closed at $15.39.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CI Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of CI Financial from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of CI Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

Get CI Financial alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.82.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $421.34 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that CI Financial Corp will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1417 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $4,995,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $53,803,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $2,554,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $7,584,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $5,594,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

CI Financial Company Profile (NYSE:CIXX)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for CI Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CI Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.