CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $17.33

CI Financial Corp (TSE:CIX) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$17.33 and traded as high as C$19.29. CI Financial shares last traded at C$19.26, with a volume of 452,076 shares.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CIX shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “na” rating and issued a C$23.00 price objective (up from C$22.00) on shares of CI Financial in a report on Friday, February 12th. Desjardins upgraded CI Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on CI Financial from C$20.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. CIBC increased their target price on CI Financial from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on CI Financial from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$18.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$17.34. The firm has a market cap of C$3.98 billion and a PE ratio of 8.75.

CI Financial (TSE:CIX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$564.40 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that CI Financial Corp will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.58%.

In other news, Director William Thomas Holland bought 17,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$17.00 per share, with a total value of C$297,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 706,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$12,017,640. Insiders bought a total of 117,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,000 in the last three months.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

