CIBC Raises Boralex (TSE:BLX) Price Target to C$48.00

Boralex (TSE:BLX) had its target price raised by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. CSFB increased their target price on Boralex from C$51.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities cut their price target on Boralex from C$59.00 to C$55.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$65.00 price objective on shares of Boralex in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Boralex from C$45.00 to C$51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Boralex from C$60.00 to C$50.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$51.81.

Shares of Boralex stock opened at C$42.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 388.90, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$40.49 and a 200-day moving average price of C$43.40. Boralex has a one year low of C$26.12 and a one year high of C$56.70.

Boralex (TSE:BLX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C($0.08). The company had revenue of C$193.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Boralex will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Boralex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 120.00%.

In other news, Director Yves Rheault sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.50, for a total value of C$29,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 870 shares in the company, valued at C$36,105.

About Boralex

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

