CIBC Raises iA Financial (TSE:IAG) Price Target to C$71.00

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) had its price objective raised by CIBC to C$71.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on IAG. TD Securities boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$69.00 to C$79.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$77.00 to C$81.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on iA Financial from C$68.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price objective on iA Financial from C$70.00 to C$76.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$75.57.

Get iA Financial alerts:

TSE IAG opened at C$67.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$7.25 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.05, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$68.52 and its 200-day moving average price is C$59.25. iA Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$37.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$71.36.

iA Financial (TSE:IAG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported C$1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.66 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$4.52 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that iA Financial will post 8.3599994 EPS for the current year.

iA Financial Company Profile

iA Financial Corporation Inc, through its subsidiary, Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc, provides various life and health insurance products in Canada and the United States. The company operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, US Operations, and Auto and Home Insurance segments.

See Also: Net Income

Receive News & Ratings for iA Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iA Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.