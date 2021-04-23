CIBC Upgrades Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) to Outperform

CIBC upgraded shares of Sleep Country Canada (OTCMKTS:SCCAF) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. TD Securities increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $32.50 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. National Bank Financial reiterated a sector perform rating on shares of Sleep Country Canada in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Sleep Country Canada currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.50.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCCAF opened at $24.70 on Monday. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of $21.37 and a 12 month high of $24.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.63.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

