Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) PT Raised to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) had its price target increased by Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $78.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on XEC. Truist raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. MKM Partners restated a neutral rating and set a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America restated a neutral rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cimarex Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $58.32.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $60.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Cimarex Energy has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day moving average is $44.85.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. Cimarex Energy had a positive return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 104.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Cimarex Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Cimarex Energy’s payout ratio is presently 19.73%.

In other news, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total value of $426,346.59. Also, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cimarex Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,672,585 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $325,309,000 after buying an additional 106,686 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,423,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $165,916,000 after purchasing an additional 207,772 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 144.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,976,282 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $74,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,940 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,842,025 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $69,094,000 after purchasing an additional 97,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Cimarex Energy by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,195,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $44,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,841 shares during the period. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

