Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Rating Upgraded by Scotiabank

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a $75.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their prior price target of $65.00. Scotiabank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 23.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on XEC. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Cimarex Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cimarex Energy in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.32.

Shares of Cimarex Energy stock opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. Cimarex Energy has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $69.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.85. The firm has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 2.40.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 104.14% and a positive return on equity of 7.29%. The business had revenue of $434.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cimarex Energy will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Joseph R. Albi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.43, for a total value of $921,450.00. Also, VP Stephen P. Bell sold 6,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $426,346.59. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,451 shares of company stock valued at $1,683,447. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cimarex Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Cimarex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

About Cimarex Energy

Cimarex Energy Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company primarily in Texas, Oklahoma, and New Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved reserves of 531.0 million barrels of oil equivalent; 1.36 trillion cubic feet of proved gas reserves; 144.1 million barrels (MMBbls) of proved oil reserves; and 159.8 MMBbls of natural gas liquids reserves primarily located in the Permian Basin and Mid-Continent regions.

