Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $1.03

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.03 and traded as high as $1.34. Cinedigm shares last traded at $1.25, with a volume of 23,436,881 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIDM shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Cinedigm in a report on Friday, January 29th. Alliance Global Partners lifted their target price on Cinedigm from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st.

The company has a market capitalization of $207.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.03.

Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cinedigm stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) by 1,026.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,014,044 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.86% of Cinedigm worth $718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 6.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

