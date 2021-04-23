Cipher 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $75,012.00 (CPR)

Cipher (CURRENCY:CPR) traded 23.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. One Cipher coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cipher has traded down 12.8% against the U.S. dollar. Cipher has a total market cap of $77,781.57 and $75,012.00 worth of Cipher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00077661 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003386 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0367 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003477 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Cipher Profile

CPR is a coin. Cipher’s total supply is 1,080,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,023,402 coins. The official website for Cipher is ciphercryptotech.org . Cipher’s official Twitter account is @ciphertoken and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Cipher

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cipher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cipher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cipher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

