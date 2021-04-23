Citadel (CTL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.00

Citadel (CURRENCY:CTL) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 23rd. One Citadel coin can now be bought for $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Citadel has traded 56.8% lower against the dollar. Citadel has a total market cap of $81,195.72 and approximately $1.00 worth of Citadel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Citadel alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000115 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded down 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded 58.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Citadel Coin Profile

CTL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Citadel’s total supply is 10,969,269 coins. Citadel’s official website is citadelplatform.io. Citadel’s official Twitter account is @Citadel_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Citadel is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency, like Bitcoin. It is a rebrand from the Bitcedi project which was a fork from digitalnote based on CryptoNote and anonymous technology and updated with a unique untraceable encrypted messaging system and blockchain based deposits. Nobody owns or controls Bitcedi, it uses peer-to-peer technology and fair ASIC-resistant PoW mining process to operate with no central authority.Citadel is a community-driven cryptocurrency, easy to mine, meant to be widely accepted by merchants, consumers and the normal day to day person without any hassle. “

Buying and Selling Citadel

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Citadel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Citadel should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Citadel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Citadel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Citadel and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.