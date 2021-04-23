Citigroup Boosts CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Price Target to $240.00

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $207.00 to $240.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CME. Oppenheimer downgraded CME Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a sell rating on shares of CME Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded CME Group from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their target price for the company from $181.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded CME Group from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded CME Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $199.00.

Shares of CME stock opened at $206.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group has a twelve month low of $146.89 and a twelve month high of $216.75. The company has a market cap of $74.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $185.77.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. CME Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CME Group will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.94%.

In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.58, for a total value of $2,151,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 74,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,600,047. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total value of $319,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,817,952. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock worth $4,528,390 over the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CME. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at $633,046,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of CME Group by 158.3% in the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280,576 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of CME Group by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,987,000 after purchasing an additional 843,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of CME Group by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,635,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,025,955,000 after purchasing an additional 764,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

